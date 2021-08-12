Florida toddler fatally shot woman during Zoom call, police say

ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, Fla. – A 21-year-old woman was shot and killed Wednesday by a toddler while she was on a work video call, according to investigators with Altamonte Springs Police Department.

One of the participants of the woman’s Zoom call dialed 911 after hearing a noise and then seeing the coworker fall backward, according to a news release.

Altamonte Springs police responded to the apartment on Spanish Trace Drive Wednesday around 11 a.m.

Shamaya Lynn was found by paramedics and police with a fatal gunshot wound to the head, police said. Frist-responders did their best to render aid but it was too late, officials said.

Investigators later determined Lynn was shot by a toddler who found a loaded handgun in the apartment.

The shooting investigation is ongoing. Police are working with the state attorney’s office to determine if the owner of the firearm will face any possible charges.