Altamonte Springs police investigating ‘suspicious death’

ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, Fla. – Altamonte Springs police are investigating what they’re calling a “suspicious death,” department officials confirmed.

Officials said they received a call about the incident at Spanish Trace Drive shortly after 11 a.m. Wednesday.

“We are investigating the incident as a suspicious death until investigators gather further information,” police officials said in a statement to News 6.

Authorities have not said why the death is being considered suspicious.

Details about the victim or any possible suspects in the case have not been released.

No other details were immediately available.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 6 and ClickOrlando.com for updates.