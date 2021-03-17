2 adults found dead in Altamonte Springs home with 2 children inside

ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, Fla. – Two adults were found dead in a home Wednesday in what appears to be a murder-suicide, according to Altamonte Springs police. Officers said two children were also found unharmed.

Police said they got a call about doing a well-being check at the Spring Oaks subdivision around 4:20 a.m. Officers found two adults dead inside the residence. Officers also made contact with the two children inside the home and said they were not hurt.

[TRENDING: How to celebrate St. Patty’s Day at theme parks | Florida’s texting-driving law rarely enforced | Massive manta ray photobombs surfer]

Ad

Detectives are investigating the incident and say they have reason to believe it was a murder-suicide. Authorities did not offer any other details.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Altamonte Springs Police Department at 407-339-2441 or call 911. Anonymous tips may also be reported to Crimeline at 800-423-TIPS.