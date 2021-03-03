Ex-Seminole County tax collector awaiting federal trial arrested on bond violation

ORLANDO, Fla. – Former Seminole County tax collector Joel Greenberg was arrested Tuesday after prosecutors say he violated the conditions of his release on bail.

Greenberg is awaiting the start of his federal trial this spring on federal stalking charges, unlawful use of means to identify another person, production of identification and false identification documents, aggravated identity theft, sex trafficking of a child and violating the Driver’s Privacy Protection Act.

A public affairs specialist with the U.S. Attorney’s Office confirmed via email Greenberg was arrested Tuesday night for a bond violation. The office did not disclose what terms Greenberg violated of the conditions of his bail.

Greenberg is expected to appear before a judge at 2:30 p.m. on the bond violation.

Greenberg, 35, served as Seminole County tax collector from January 2017 until June 24 when he stepped down from office following his indictment.

An audit of Greenberg’s years in office found he had misspent millions of taxpayer dollars on purchases including body armor and a sprinkler system to aim at petitioners.

Greenberg is accused of stalking his political opponent by creating fake social media accounts and spreading a false rumor that his opponent sexually abused a student, using information from surrendered driver’s licenses to make fake IDs with his picture on it, trying to create fake concealed weapons permits and using fake IDs for individuals he was involved in “sugar daddy relationships” with so they could “engage in commercial sex acts” despite being underage.

He has entered a plea of not guilty to all charges.

The trial was set for March but Greenberg recently hired a new attorney which could delay proceedings again.