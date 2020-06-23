Seminole County tax collector indicted on federal stalking charges

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – Seminole County Tax Collector Joel Greenberg was indicted in federal court Tuesday on charges of stalking and unlawful use of means to identify another person, according to court records filed in the Middle District of Florida.

Greenberg is accused of spreading false information about a political opponent who worked at a Seminole County school and attempting to cause “substantial emotional distress,” documents show.

According to the indictment, the elected official set up fake social media accounts claiming to be a “very concerned teacher” at the victim’s school where they worked. Through social media and in letters sent to the victim’s employer Greenberg attempted to spread false information about his political opponent, according to the Department of Justice.

That included accusing the teacher of having a sexual relationship with a student even though Greenberg knew that wasn’t true, records show.

He also set up a fake Twitter account posing as the school employee and began making posts that implied the victim was a segregationist and in favor of white supremacy, according to the DOJ.

Authorities said the online stalking took place from Oct. 10, 2019 to Nov. 15, 2019.

There are three other candidates running for Seminole County Tax Collector in 2020 against Greenberg: Brian Beute (R), Dani Mora Day (NPA), Lynn Moira Dictor (D) and J.R. Kroll (R).

Greenberg, 35, has been the tax collector in Seminole County since January 2017 and is no stranger to controversy.

Early in his post, Greenberg trespassed a Seminole County commissioner and in 2018 came under fire for sharing an anti-Muslim Facebook post. Greenberg’s encounter with a Lake Mary police officer also made headlines in 2018 when body camera video showed he tried to ask for a pass during a traffic stop.

Greenberg was indicted by a federal grand jury on June 17. If convicted, he faces a minimum 10 years in federal prison.

A representative for the Seminole County Tax Collector’s Office directed News 6 to Greenberg’s attorney and declined to comment on the charges.