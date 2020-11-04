J.R. Kroll to replace Joel Greenberg as Seminole County tax collector

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – Republican Jeff ‘J.R.’ Kroll has been declared the winner of the Seminole County tax collector race with more than 54% of voters choosing Kroll over the Democratic candidate.

With 79 out of 90 Seminole County precincts reporting on Election Night, Kroll had earned 54% of the county’s votes and Lynn “Moira” Dictor had 46%.

[LIVE RACE RESULTS: Scroll to bottom of story to see all race returns]

RACE DETAILS BELOW

Seminole County voters have decided who will be the new tax collector after the man formerly in the position resigned amid his arrest on federal charges.

Given his legal troubles, Joel Greenberg was seeking re-election.

Instead, voters had to choose between Lynn Moira Dictor and Jeff “J.R.” Kroll, who beat Republican challenger Brian Beute during the August primary election.

The Seminole County tax collector is responsible for overseeing the office that issues driver’s licenses, decides how tax dollars will be invested back into the community and provides concealed weapons permits.

Prior to his election win, J.R. Kroll wrote that he was motivated to run for tax collector after “discovering the mismanagement of tax payers' money under the most recent administration.” He boasts two decades of business management experience that includes running his family business and becoming a top-selling realtor in the Orlando-area market. His goals for the office include focusing on fiscal responsibility and transparency and “cleaning house” to remove any unnecessary positions or contracts that are currently in place. Click here to learn more about Kroll.

Read more about Kroll’s opponent, Lynn “Moira” Dictor, below:

Some Central Florida voters may know Lynn Dictor best as Moira from “The Philips Phile” on Real Radio 104.1. Dictor would like to pivot from her role as radio personality to Seminole County tax collector in order to bring more transparency to the office. She writes on her website that voters deserve “an honest and grounded elected official, who will be a smart steward of (their) tax dollars.” She’s been endorsed by U.S. Rep. Stephanie Murphy, the Seminole Education Association and Young Democrats of Seminole County. Click here to learn more about Dictor.