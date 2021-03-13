Family feud ends in deadly shooting, Orange County deputies say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Orange County deputies arrested a 69-year-old man Friday after a shooting sparked by a family feud over property, according to a sheriff’s office release.

The shooting happened in the 13800 block of Taylor Creek Road at 4:23 p.m., records show.

Deputies said they found Billy Nobles, 30, shot at the scene. The man was badly hurt and later died at the hospital, according to the release.

Everyone involved remained on scene and cooperated with deputies, according to the sheriff’s office. Deputies arrested Ralph Christie Jr., 69, on a charge of first-degree murder with a firearm, records show.

Investigators did not provide information on the property dispute or what happened between the two men prior to the shooting.

