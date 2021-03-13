Overnight shooting in Orange County kills 1, injures 3 more

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Orange County deputies are investigating a deadly early morning shooting at a party that killed one person and hurt three others.

Investigators were called to the scene in the 200 block of Ring Road at 5:25 a.m. Saturday morning.

[TRENDING: 2 mothers, 3 kids killed in crash | ‘Manatee graveyard’ at Merritt Island Park | When will you get a COVID-19 stimulus check]

Deputies said a party had been taking place and there were many people on the scene.

One person was shot and killed and another person was also shot and taken to the hospital, according to a news release. As deputies continued their investigation, they determined two more people had been shot but, according to the sheriff’s office, their injuries are not life-threatening.

Ad

No additional information was released about the victims or what may have led up to the shooting. Deputies said they have no information on any possible suspects.

This is a developing story and more information will be provided as it becomes available.

Use the form below to sign up for the ClickOrlando.com 4pm Trending newsletter, sent every weekday.