1 shot in neighborhood near Altamonte Springs

ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, Fla. – A person was shot late Thursday in a Seminole County neighborhood, officials said.

The shooting was reported around 9 p.m. on Lake Mobile Drive off Ronald Reagan Boulevard near Altamonte Springs.

[TRENDING: $7.2M in PPP funds used to buy Fla. mansion | These Fla. lakes have the most alligators | ‘Love triangle’ leads to fatal shooting]

The Seminole County Sheriff’s Office said the victim was taken to a hospital, but his or her condition is not known.

Deputies said no arrests have been made in the case.

Ad

No other details, including information about the victim and a description of the shooter, have been released.