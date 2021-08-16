ORLANDO, Fla. – The NBA Experience at Disney Springs will not reopen in the future, Walt Disney World officials confirmed on Monday.

The hands-on basketball venue has had its doors shut since the resort was forced to close in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Disney opened the NBA Experience in 2019, and it served as a major attraction on the entertainment complex’s west side.

The basketball experience replaced the former attraction, DisneyQuest, which closed its doors to guests back in 2017.

In collaboration with the NBA, Walt Disney Imagineering developed the NBA Experience as an immersive, interactive venue. The building was packed with 13 different basketball-related activities across 44,000 square feet and two floors.

In addition to the interactive experience for guests, the building also was home to an NBA gift shop, and Premier sports restaurant ‘City Works’ which remains open.

Disney did not say what could replace the experience in the future.

