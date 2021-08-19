Partly Cloudy icon
86º

WEATHER ALERT

SHOW MORE 

Local News

Heat blast causes record electricity use in Kissimmee area. Here are some money-saving tips

KUA offers energy-conserving tips to residents

Daniel Dahm, Digital Content Manager

Tags: Osceola County, Kissimmee, KUA, electricity, weather
Kissimmee, Florida.
Kissimmee, Florida. (Tony Santana, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers)

KISSIMMEE, Fla. – As the heat index in the Kissimmee region topped 107 degrees this week, residents set a new all-time record for electricity use.

Kissimmee Utility Authority recorded an instantaneous system peak of 400.1 megawatts on Tuesday, eclipsing the previous record of 398.1 megawatts set in June 2019.

[TRENDING: Here’s where Fla. unemployment accounts stand after PIN resets]

On Wednesday the utility recorded a system peak load of 399.6 megawatts, just shy of the new record.

Heat indices are forecast to remain above 100 degrees through Friday, keeping the use of electricity very high.

KUA offered energy-conserving tips to reduce summertime costs:

  • Set the thermostat on the highest comfortable setting (KUA recommends 78-80 degrees). Raising the temperature just 2 degrees can reduce cooling costs by as much as 5%.
  • Change or clean air conditioner filters monthly. Dirty filters can increase operating costs by 20%.
  • Use ceiling and portable fans to keep air moving. Fans only use about as much energy as a light bulb.
  • Close blinds, drapes and shades during the hottest part of the day to keep the sun’s rays from heating the house.

Copyright 2021 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Daniel started with WKMG-TV in 2000 and became the digital content manager in 2009. When he's not working on ClickOrlando.com, Daniel likes to head to the beach or find a sporting event nearby.

email