Heat blast causes record electricity use in Kissimmee area. Here are some money-saving tips

KISSIMMEE, Fla. – As the heat index in the Kissimmee region topped 107 degrees this week, residents set a new all-time record for electricity use.
Kissimmee Utility Authority recorded an instantaneous system peak of 400.1 megawatts on Tuesday, eclipsing the previous record of 398.1 megawatts set in June 2019.
[TRENDING: Here’s where Fla. unemployment accounts stand after PIN resets]
On Wednesday the utility recorded a system peak load of 399.6 megawatts, just shy of the new record.
Heat indices are forecast to remain above 100 degrees through Friday, keeping the use of electricity very high.
KUA offered energy-conserving tips to reduce summertime costs:
- Set the thermostat on the highest comfortable setting (KUA recommends 78-80 degrees). Raising the temperature just 2 degrees can reduce cooling costs by as much as 5%.
- Change or clean air conditioner filters monthly. Dirty filters can increase operating costs by 20%.
- Use ceiling and portable fans to keep air moving. Fans only use about as much energy as a light bulb.
- Close blinds, drapes and shades during the hottest part of the day to keep the sun’s rays from heating the house.