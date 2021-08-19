Heat blast causes record electricity use in Kissimmee area. Here are some money-saving tips

KISSIMMEE, Fla. – As the heat index in the Kissimmee region topped 107 degrees this week, residents set a new all-time record for electricity use.

Kissimmee Utility Authority recorded an instantaneous system peak of 400.1 megawatts on Tuesday, eclipsing the previous record of 398.1 megawatts set in June 2019.

On Wednesday the utility recorded a system peak load of 399.6 megawatts, just shy of the new record.

Heat indices are forecast to remain above 100 degrees through Friday, keeping the use of electricity very high.

KUA offered energy-conserving tips to reduce summertime costs: