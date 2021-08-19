Blazing hot! Heat index to again reach 110 in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – Just as predicted, Orlando had a high temperature of 95 degrees Wednesday, and you can expect more of the same Thursday.

In fact, we will have temperatures in the mid-90s through the weekend, with rain chances at 30%. The “feels like” temperature will reach up to 110 degrees in some areas.

The average high in Orlando on this date is 92. The record high is 100, set in 1938.

Orlando’s rain deficit now stands at 5.02 inches this year.

Pinpointing the tropics

What’s left of Fred is bringing rain to the northeastern United States.

Hurricane Grace is moving to Mexico.

Tropical Storm Henri will likely stay out to sea.

As of Thursday morning, the National Hurricane Center was not monitoring any other areas of concern in the tropics.

Meanwhile, a massive swath of Saharan Dust is headed to Florida.

