Grace strengthens into second hurricane of the season

ORLANDO, Fla – Tropical Storm Grace has intensified into the second hurricane of the Atlantic hurricane season after unleashing torrential rain on earthquake-damaged Haiti..

As of 11 a.m., Hurricane Grace had maximum sustained winds of 75 mph. The storm was located 65 miles west of Grand Cayman and moving west-northwest at 15 miles per hour.

Grace is expected to make landfall along the Yucatan Peninsula Thursday as a Category 1 hurricane. A hurricane warning is in effect for the Yucatan from Cancun to Punta Herrero, including Cozumel.

Typically, the second hurricane of the season develops Aug. 28. Last season, the second hurricane of the season developed on July 31.

Hurricane season runs through Nov 30.