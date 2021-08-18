Partly Cloudy icon
90º

BREAKING NEWS

SHOW MORE 

Weather

Grace strengthens into second hurricane of the season

Expected to make landfall in Yucatan Peninsula Thursday

Jonathan Kegges, Meteorologist

Tags: Hurricane, Grace, Tropics, Weather News, Weather
Grace
Grace

ORLANDO, Fla – Tropical Storm Grace has intensified into the second hurricane of the Atlantic hurricane season after unleashing torrential rain on earthquake-damaged Haiti..

As of 11 a.m., Hurricane Grace had maximum sustained winds of 75 mph. The storm was located 65 miles west of Grand Cayman and moving west-northwest at 15 miles per hour.

[TRENDING: Daytona officer dies after June shooting | See Spaceship Earth in new light | When’s next rocket launch in Fla.?]

Grace is expected to make landfall along the Yucatan Peninsula Thursday as a Category 1 hurricane. A hurricane warning is in effect for the Yucatan from Cancun to Punta Herrero, including Cozumel.

Typically, the second hurricane of the season develops Aug. 28. Last season, the second hurricane of the season developed on July 31.

Hurricane season runs through Nov 30.

Copyright 2021 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Jonathan Kegges joined the News 6 team in June 2019 as the Weekend Morning Meteorologist. Jonathan comes from Roanoke, Virginia where he covered three EF-3 tornadoes and deadly flooding brought on by Hurricanes Florence and Michael.

email