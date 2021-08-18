Disney ‘Genie’ service set to appear at Walt Disney World this fall

ORLANDO, Fla. – The all-new itinerary tool, Disney Genie, is set to rollout on mobile devices this fall at Walt Disney World and Disneyland, the company announced on Wednesday.

The new complimentary service was designed with personalization, flexibility and fun for the guest.

The new Genie service is built right into the My Disney Experience and Disneyland apps and allows guests to seamlessly map out their preferences across the theme parks.

The app includes personalized itinerary planning, future wait times for attractions, showtimes, restaurant wait and reservation times, attraction virtual queues and so much more.

“Disney Genie listens to the preferences that guests share with us to help design their best day and deliver an experience that’s made just for them,” said Josh D’Amaro, Chairman, Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. “Pairing incredible technology with more than 60 years of expertise about how our guests visit the parks, Disney Genie will personalize their Disney day, allowing guests to spend less time planning and waiting and more time doing the things they love.”

Disney said with the addition of the new service, FastPass+ and Disney MaxPass services will be retired at its theme parks.

Disney Genie+ service

In addition to the free complimentary service there will also be the Disney Genie+ service.

The paid service allows guests to choose an available time to arrive at more than 40 attractions at Walt Disney World and 15 attractions at Disneyland resort. Some of the attractions included are Star Wars Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run, Big Thunder Mountain and Haunted Mansion.

In this option, guests may select one attraction at a time throughout the course of the day.

Disney Genie+ will also include Disney parks-themed audio experiences and photo features to capture memories and includes augmented reality lenses for those visiting Walt Disney World Resort and unlimited Disney PhotoPass downloads at Disneyland Resort.

Disney Genie+ costs $15 per person, per day at Walt Disney World and $20 per person, per day at Disneyland.

Also available guests can get access to the new Lightning Lanes.

Guests will be able to purchase and schedule a time to ride up to two high-demanded attractions each day. Those attractions include rides like Seven Dwarfs Mine Train at Magic Kingdom Park or Radiator Springs Racers at Disney California Adventure park. Disney said the Lightning Lane selections can only be made on the same day of a guest’s visit and can be used across multiple theme parks.

Lightning Lanes will not be included in the price of Disney Genie+, but instead the option will be a separate purchase.

Pricing for the Lightning Lanes has not been released, and it’s not yet known what other attractions will offer this paid option.

All attractions will continue to be available as either virtual queues or traditional queues, so guests can choose to experience the park in the way that is best for them.

Disney said it will release more information about which attractions can be booked with the Genie+ service at a later date.

Click here to learn more about Disney Genie.

Walt Disney World is planning on celebrating its 50th anniversary on Oct. 1.

