Mix-and-match COVID-19 booster could offer strong immune response, studies say

Federal health officials announced coronavirus boosters will soon be available to the public in the coming weeks.

President Joe Biden announced health officials settled on a timetable for booster shots the week of Sept. 20.

Dr. Michael Lauzardo, the deputy director of the UF Emerging Pathogens Institute, said the vaccines’ protection against infection wanes over time which makes it necessary to get a third shot eight months after your second shot.

“Most of the decisions in terms of the intervals and how frequent and how many you get are based on the data,” Dr. Lauzardo said.

Meanwhile, questions are swirling about the unknowns surrounding whether it’s safe or effective to mix and match your booster.

“The thought is if you get an MRNA vaccine that’s either Pfizer or Moderna as that third dose,” he said research is showing “The benefit is probably greater, in other words, the mRNA vaccines have the strongest immune response of all the available vaccines for [COVID-19] now.”

Data being monitored shows a mix-and-match approach still provides a strong immune response.

“There is some data that has come out and some studies have shown in the UK in particular that showed that you can mix-and-match different vaccines,” Dr. Lauzardo said.

He said guidance has not been released about the population that opted for the Johnson & Johnson, but he expects that to come out soon.

“Most people in the country got Pfizer or Moderna, far outnumbering those who got Johnson & Johnson, the review of the data and the analysis will focus on what has the biggest impact on the most number of people,” Dr. Lauzardo said.

He said the health community’s focus right now is on the unvaccinated population.

“My real priority is what we are looking at in the state of Florida, we still have 40% of the population that has not had a single dose, and that is the population that continues to drive the pandemic.”