Disney Imagineers share video showing creation of ‘Fab 50 Character Collection’

ORLANDO, Fla. – Disney Imagineers are making significant progress on the “Fab 50 Character Collection” statues coming for Walt Disney World’s 50th anniversary.

The golden statues are set to be unveiled on Oct. 1 at all four of Walt Disney World’s theme parks.

Over the past several weeks, Disney, alongside a few special guests, have unveiled some of the beloved characters set to be showcased in statue form throughout the parks, including Mickey and Minnie Mouse, Donald and Daisy Duck, Goofy, the Mad Hatter, Star Wars’ R2-D2, Timon and Pumba, Edna Mode and many others.

On Wednesday, Disney Imagineers shared an all-new behind the scenes video showing the work it takes to create these magical new additions in the workshop.

Take a look at the video below.

Back in July, Disney said on its blog that the Mickey and Minnie Mouse sculptures are being dedicated to Disney cast members of the past, present and future.

