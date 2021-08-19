Chick-fil-A to serve up food at Busch Gardens Tampa Bay

Starting this fall at Busch Gardens Tampa Bay, thrill seekers will be able to enjoy their favorite food items from Chick-fil-A

TAMPA, Fla. – Thrill seekers will soon be able to enjoy their favorite food items from Chick-fil-A at Busch Gardens Tampa Bay, the company announced on Thursday.

The restaurant chain will take over the park’s Bengal Bistro this fall, and will be nestled into the Jungala area of the park near the tigers and orangutan habitats.

“We are thrilled to expand our partnership with Chick-fil-A to offer more culinary options for our guests during their visit at Busch Gardens,” said Neal Thurman, Park President for Busch Gardens Tampa Bay and Adventure Island. “We are proud to open this new location, the first Chick-fil-A in a Florida theme park, with a great community partner, giving us the opportunity to revitalize an existing restaurant and provide more dining space for our guests.”

Officials said the in-park restaurant will offer a selection of Chick-fil-A lunch and dinner menu items, including the iconic chicken sandwiches, waffle fries, lemonade and more.

For those wondering, the new Chick-fil-A will be closed on Sundays.

Hello! As with all Chick-fil-A restaurants, the Busch Gardens location will be closed on Sundays. — Busch Gardens Tampa Bay (@BuschGardens) August 19, 2021

“We couldn’t be more thrilled to bring our brand of caring service and delicious food together with all the thrills, adventure, and entertainment of Busch Gardens,” Denis Spradlin, local Chick-fil-A restaurant owner and operator in the Tampa Bay area said.

