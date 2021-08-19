SeaWorld Orlando offers Florida teachers free admission for a year

ORLANDO, Fla. – SeaWorld Orlando is once again offering free admission to Florida certified teachers for the next year.

“In recognition of the importance SeaWorld places on education and the critical role educators play in shaping the knowledge, understanding, and appreciation of the next generation of global citizens, SeaWorld will offer free admission for Florida certified K-12 classroom teachers to amplify their educational efforts both in and out of the classroom,” the company said on its website.

Teachers can pre-register online using the ID.me website to receive the SeaWorld Florida Teacher Card eVoucher.

To take advantage of the offer, teachers will need to select the Teacher ID button in the top-right, select “Sign up” and then enter an e-mail address (personal e-mail address recommended) and a password. ID.me requires a Department of Education (DOE) number to audit eligibility for the program.

Eligible private school teachers can also provide a letter from the principal on school letterhead confirming employment as a K-12 teacher along with a Florida photo ID and most recent (30 days) paystub to SeaWorld front gate entrance.

The Teacher Card provides Florida teachers with unlimited admission to SeaWorld Orlando through Aug. 31, 2022.

For a limited time, Teachers with a Florida Teacher Card can purchase up to two guest tickets to SeaWorld Orlando till Sept. 30 for only $29.99.

Guest tickets can be purchased on the ID.me website and must be used by Sept. 30.

SeaWorld Orlando currently has its Craft Beer Festival and Electric Ocean events happening through early Sept.

