First look: Work underway for first ever Peppa Pig theme park

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. – Officials with the first-ever Peppa Pig theme park pulled back the curtain on the construction underway at the park on Thursday.

Leaders invited a select number of media inside during a hard hat tour to give some details and views of the upcoming rides, attractions and facilities.

Beginning in 2022, the popular children’s character, known for her British accent and content for preschoolers, will have an all-new standalone theme park just steps from Legoland Florida.

[TRENDING: Can you mix-and-match COVID-19 shots? | What the heat index is and why it matters | Heat is on: Money-saving tips]

Ad

World’s First Peppa Pig Theme Park, only at LEGOLAND Florida Resort (Merlin Entertainment)

The new theme park will feature multiple rides, interactive attractions, themed playscapes and water areas complete with “muddy puddles.”

“What you’re going to get is a full day of fun for all ages and demographics, but really this is for our youngest ‘piggies.’ So that 2 to 6-year-old is really our wheelhouse to come and experience everything. All the rides were designed with that in mind. They can play, ride and do everything we have to offer,” Peppa Pig Project Director Keith Carr said.

One of the rides is Daddy Pig’s Roller Coaster.

Daddy Pig's Roller Coaster (McReynolds)

Guests will take a ride with Daddy Pig in his recognizable red car and go on an unexpected adventure when Mr. Bull’s “digging up the road” sends guests on a curvy exploration of Daddy Pig’s new shortcut, leaders described.

“It’s thrilling enough for a child to experience their first roller coaster, but not going to be too intimidating for the youngest of piggies,” Carr explained.

Ad

Grandad Dog's Pirate Boat Ride (McReynolds)

Some of the other attractions include Grampy Rabbit’s Dinosaur Adventure, Grandad Dog’s Pirate Boat Ride, and the colorful Peppa Pig’s Balloon Ride.

Peppa Pig Balloon Ride at Peppa Pig theme park (McReynolds)

In addition to the family attractions, the standalone theme park will also have Peppa Pig’s Treehouse, Rebecca Rabbit’s Playground, a movie theater to relax and watch Peppa Pig shows, free fair games and even a muddy puddle splash pad that will be complete with slides, water surprises and fun.

Keith Carr, Project Director, explaining details about Grampy Rabbit's Dinosaur Adventure attraction (McReynolds)

Peppa Pig and a number of her friends will also be walking around the park for families to meet her.

The new theme park will be separately ticketed and will be within walking distance to Legoland Hotel, Legoland Pirate Island Hotel and the entrance to Legoland Florida Theme Park.

Merlin Entertainment, which runs Legoland parks, has entered an exclusive multi-territory agreement with Hasbro, which owns Peppa Pig.

Ad

“This park allows parents to see the smiles on the face of their kids, and for kids to have lasting memories,” Carr concluded.

That will do it for the hard hat tour!👷‍♂️ @PeppaPigFlorida will be the perfect addition for those “little piggies” and their first big moments at a theme park. pic.twitter.com/WY5vTFztxo — Landon McReynolds (@LandonProducer) August 19, 2021

Parents with “little piggies” can be among the first to hear some of the big news about the new theme park by signing up here.

A limited number of annual passes and vacation packages are on sale now.

Click here for more information.