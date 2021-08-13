Partly Cloudy icon
Theme Parks

Universal Orlando opens All Hallows’ Eve Boutique

Merchandise location selling merchandise for Halloween Horror Nights

Landon McReynolds, Producer

All Hallows’ Eve Boutique at Islands of Adventure
All Hallows’ Eve Boutique at Islands of Adventure (McReynolds)

ORLANDO, Fla. – Universal Orlando gave guests a real fright on Friday the 13th.

The theme park opened its all-new All Hallows’ Even Boutique at Islands of Adventure on Friday.

All Hallows’ Eve Boutique at Islands of Adventure (McReynolds)

The new merchandise spot, located in the Lost Continent area of the park, is selling some scary souveniers ahead of Universal’s Halloween Horror Nights.

The new location provides the same aesthetic as Universal’s former Halloween Horror Nights Tribute Stores located at Universal Studios.

Pumpkins hang from the ceiling, and the orange glow from the lights above illuminate the autumn leaves.

All Hallows’ Eve Boutique at Islands of Adventure (McReynolds)

Inside the store, guests will find T-shirts celebrating some of this year’s Halloween Horror Nights houses including Beetlejuice and the famous Halloween Horror Nights Icons.

All Hallows’ Eve Boutique at Islands of Adventure (McReynolds)

Looking further, guests can also purchase cups, hats, socks, blankets, scented wax candles and even pumpkin spice sauces.

All Hallows’ Eve Boutique at Islands of Adventure (McReynolds)

Universal Orlando will begin Halloween Horror Nights on Sept. 3.

The event will feature 10 haunted houses, five scare zones, a tribute store and two all-new houses.

All Hallows’ Eve Boutique at Islands of Adventure (McReynolds)

On Friday, Universal appeared to have finished the outside façade of the Halloween Horror Nights Tribute Store at Universal Studios, which appears to look like an old haunted house.

Halloween Horror Nights Tribute store (McReynolds)

Universal recently announced details about the all-new haunted houses coming to this year’s event.

Click here to learn more Halloween Horror Nights and to buy tickets.

