Halloween Horror Nights most sinister icons return in all-new haunted house

Halloween Horror Nights icons in Universal Orlando history will join forces to inflict unimaginable terror upon guests in the all-original haunted house – Halloween Horror Nights Icons: Captured

ORLANDO, Fla. – Universal Orlando’s Halloween Horror Nights announced its newest haunted house coming next month, Halloween Horror Nights Icons: Captured.

Guests will step inside the monstrous “Hell of Fame” where they’ll face infamous, original, sinister characters including the Caretaker, the aspiring Director, Lady Luck, the violent Usher, the Storyteller and, the most feared one of them all, Jack the Clown and his assistant Chance.

[TRENDING: DeSantis: We are not shutting down | 3,000 Spirit Airlines flights canceled or delayed | Turtle crashes through car windshield]

Ad

“Guests will quickly realize they’re the hunted as they desperately try to escape the grasp of each character within its ominous domain,” officials said in a news release. “From The Storyteller’s infamous bed of razor-sharp nails to the cadaver-filled mortuary run by The Caretaker, harrowing horrors will await guests at every turn – giving them no choice but to face the most horrifying legends in Halloween Horror Nights history.”

Beginning Sept. 3, guests will experience haunted houses, sinister scare zones, outrageous live entertainment and some of the park’s most exhilarating attractions.

Over the past several weeks, Horror nights fans have been screaming with excitement as a number of set pieces, stages, props and even merchandise have already begun showing up across Universal Studios.

Ad

Halloween Horror Nights Icons displayed for upcoming 2021 event (McReynolds)

Other haunted houses announced include Beetlejuice, Netflix’s Haunting of Hill House, Bride of Frankenstein Lives and the Texas Chainsaw Massacre.

On Thursday morning, Universal finally released a variety of Fear Passes that allow guests to visit the event on multiple nights starting at $129.99.

Universal said due to popular demand, event nights are expected to sell out and tickets should be purchased in advance.

Use the form below to sign up for the ClickOrlando.com In the Loop: Theme Park Scoops newsletter, sent every Friday morning.