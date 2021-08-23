Disney shares details about upcoming ‘The Princess and the Frog’ attraction

New rendering for the all-new Princess and the Frog attraction coming to Disney parks

ORLANDO, Fla. – Walt Disney World Imagineers shared new details Monday about the development underway for the all-new “The Princess and the Frog” attraction.

Disney announced the attraction last year saying it would be taking over the Splash Mountain attraction at Walt Disney World and Disneyland.

Disney’s “The Princess and the Frog” was first introduced to audiences in 2009.

Since the initial release in theaters, Princess Tiana and a number of characters from the film have become beloved favorites with Disney fans and have been featured in Disney’s theme parks, merchandise and its cruise line.

On Monday, Disney Imagineers released a new rendering of the attraction that shows Tiana, leading the way, alongside Prince Naveen as they move down the bayou with Louis, the trumpet-playing alligator.

“So Tiana actually invites us as the guests to go on an adventure with her in the bayou. And the fun thing about it is, we as the guests, we are active participants in this adventure,” said Charita Carter, Senior Producer for Walt Disney Imagineering. “So she acknowledges us and just being the witty person that she is -- she takes us through this amazing journey where we get to discover, not only characters that we know and love about the film, but this is an opportunity to be introduced to some new characters. I know our guests are gonna really embrace them. And then of course the adventure ends with the ultimate Mardi Gras party because if Tiana is throwing a party -- it is the ultimate Mardi Gras party.”

Splash Mountain in Magic Kingdom Park at Walt Disney World Resort in Lake Buena Vista, Fla., will soon be completely reimagined, inspired by the animated Disney film “The Princess and the Frog.” Guests will join Princess Tiana and Louis on a musical adventure as they prepare for their first Mardi Gras performance, featuring some of the powerful music from the film. (Disney)

Disney Imagineers said the new attraction will feature new advanced storytelling techniques that feature state-of-the-art animatronics and immersive environments.

Disney has not said when Splash Mountain will close to make way for the all-new attraction.

Last week, the Walt Disney Company announced the first-ever World Princess Week and used the news Monday to kick off the celebration.