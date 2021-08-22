Partly Cloudy icon
Woman’s remains found in ‘suspicious’ Daytona Beach house fire, officials say

State fire marshal called to investigate

Brianna Volz, Digital Journalist

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – The remains of a woman were found as crews were battling a blaze at a home in Daytona Beach, according to fire department officials.

Officials said police were initially called to a home on Cannon Street about a domestic disturbance but when they arrived at the home, they saw flames coming from it and requested fire crews to the scene.

While firefighters were battling what were described as heavy flames, they found the remains of an adult female on the ground, according to fire crews. The woman’s cause of death has not yet been determined, fire officials said.

Firefighters were able to put out the flames and the location is now a crime scene.

Fire officials said the state fire marshal has also been called to respond to the scene as the circumstances surrounding the fire are suspicious.

Crews said one cat was also pulled from the blaze. The condition of the animal is unknown at this time.

About the Author:

Brianna joined the News 6 and ClickOrlando.com team in 2016. You can catch Brianna breaking down exclusive ClickOrlando.com stories every weekday morning on News 6 at Nine and watch her on “ClickO on the Go” by following News 6 on Snapchat and Instagram.

