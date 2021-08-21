1 homeless man accused of killing another in downtown Daytona Beach

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – One homeless man is accused of killing another in downtown Daytona Beach, according to the police department.

Officials with the Daytona Beach Police Department said 49-year-old David M. Mordecai was arrested Saturday morning after dispatchers received a call around 12:40 a.m. from a witness who said he was walking through the area of Magnolia Avenue, just west of Beach Street, when he saw Mordecai standing over the victim, who was motionless on the ground.

When officials arrived at the scene, they found the 56-year-old victim, whose name has not been released, with significant injuries to his face and a belt around his neck, according to the department. Because the man wasn’t breathing, first responders tried to conduct life-saving measures on him but were unsuccessful. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officials also found Mordecai at the scene with no injuries, as well as a broken skateboard and a metal bicycle lock, both of which had blood on them, according to police. Investigators believe Mordecai used both items in the deadly attack.

Police said a motive for the attack is not yet known but it appears the men knew each other and were drinking together in the hours leading up to the attack.

Mordecai was arrested and booked into the Volusia County Jail on a second-degree murder charge, police said.

The investigation is ongoing.