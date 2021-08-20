Flags to be flown at half-staff to honor fallen Daytona Beach Officer Jason Raynor

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – Gov. Ron DeSantis says U.S. and State of Florida flags will be flown at half-staff Monday to honor Daytona Beach police Officer Jason Raynor.

Raynor was shot in the head while on duty in June and passed away on Aug. 17. His funeral will be held Monday in Volusia County. The governor ordered flags to be lowered to half-staff on the day of his memorial.

“To honor the memory of Officer Jason Raynor and his service to our state, I hereby direct the flags of the United States and the State of Florida to be flown at half-staff at the City of Daytona Beach Police Department in Daytona Beach, Florida, the Volusia County Courthouse in Daytona Beach, Florida, and the City Hall of Daytona Beach, Florida, from sunrise to sunset on Monday, August 23, 2021,” DeSantis wrote in a statement.

Raynor was shot while checking a suspicious vehicle. The officer was with the police department for about three years.

The man accused of shooting Raynor, Othal Wallace, was caught in a treehouse in Georgia after a 56-hour manhunt. Wallace is being held in the Volusia County Jail on an upgraded charge of first-degree murder.

On Thursday, 12-year-old Zechariah Cartledge ran one mile in honor of Raynor. The Winter Springs boy dedicates runs to raise awareness for his foundation to honor firefighters and first responders.

A wreath-laying ceremony at the Daytona Beach Police Department headquarters was also held on Thursday to honor Raynor.

Raynor will be laid to rest on Monday and his viewing will be held on Sunday.

The funeral and viewing are not open to the public.