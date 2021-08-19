Wreath-laying ceremony to be held to honor officer Jason Raynor

A wreath-laying ceremony will be held to honor officer Jason Raynor at 11 a.m. on Thursday.

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – A wreath-laying ceremony will be held to honor officer Jason Raynor at 11 a.m. on Thursday.

The ceremony will be held outside the headquarters of the Daytona Beach Police Department.

Raynor, 26, was shot in the head while on duty in June while checking on a suspicious vehicle. The officer was with the police department for about three years.

The man accused of shooting Raynor, Othal Wallace, was caught in a treehouse in Georgia after a 56-hour manhunt. He remains jailed in Volusia County.

The patrol car Officer Raynor used will be outside the front lobby of the ceremony.

Anyone who wants to send a private video message to the family of Officer Raynor can do so at this link. Videos have to be sent by 9 a.m. on Monday.

Wallace is being held in the Volusia County Jail on an upgraded charge of first-degree murder.