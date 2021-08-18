Man accused of shooting Daytona Beach officer to face judge on upgraded murder charge

Man accused of shooting Daytona officer to face judge on new murder charge

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – The man accused of shooting a Daytona Beach police officer in June will appear before a judge Wednesday on an upgraded murder charge following the officer’s death weeks after he was shot in the line of duty.

Othal Wallace, 29, previously faced a charge of attempted first-degree murder of a law enforcement officer stemming from the June 23 shooting of Officer Jason Raynor, 26.

Raynor, who had been with the Daytona Beach Police Department for about three years, was rushed to Halifax Health in grave condition after he was shot in the head. He had remained in critical condition following his surgery until Tuesday when officials said he died as the result of his injuries.

Court records now show Wallace’s charge has been upgraded to first-degree murder.

Following the shooting, Volusia County was put on lockdown for about three hours as search efforts got underway after Wallace fled the scene. Multiple agencies searched for Wallace after the shooting, including the FBI. The Daytona Beach Police Department said Raynor was investigating a suspicious vehicle when he stopped responding, prompting other officers to respond to the area.

After a 56-hour manhunt, Wallace was captured in a Georgia treehouse.

“Jason’s sacrifice will never be forgotten,” Daytona Beach Police Chief Jakari Young said.

Wallace will appear in court Wednesday on the new charge. He previously pleaded not guilty to the charge of attempted first-degree murder of a law enforcement officer.