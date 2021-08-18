Florida law enforcement agencies offer condolences after death of officer Jason Raynor

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – Law enforcement agencies across Florida offered their condolences after the death of Daytona Beach police officer Jason Raynor.

Raynor was shot in the head while on duty in June, according to police.

The man accused of shooting Raynor, Othal Wallace, was caught in a treehouse in Georgia after a 56-hour manhunt.

“Just like this entire community, I feel the same sadness, grief and anger all over again. A young man who had his whole life ahead of him is resting peacefully tonight. Jason Raynor will never be forgotten. As Chief Young said, Officer Raynor is guarding the gates of Heaven. May God watch over his family and every law enforcement officer answering the call. That is all I can ask,” Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood said.

“We are grieving with our brothers and sisters of Daytona Beach police tonight. Rest peacefully, Officer Raynor. You will never be forgotten,” the Orange County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement.

“We are so sorry to hear this. We are keeping the Raynor family and Daytona Beach PD in our prayers as they mourn the passing of Officer Raynor,” Deland police said in a statement.

“Our hearts are broken as this tragic outcome hits so close to home. We grieve with our brothers and sisters in blue at the Daytona Beach Police Department and our entire Daytona Beach community. The Daytona Beach Fire Department sends our love and prayers to the family of Officer Raynor.”

“Heartbreaking news. Please know, the men and women of the Kissimmee Police Department have the Raynor Family and Daytona Beach police members in our thoughts and prayers,” Kissimmee police said in a statement.

“Sheriff Dennis Lemma and the members of the Seminole County Sheriff’s Office are saddened to learn of the passing of Daytona Beach Police Department Officer Jason Raynor. Our thoughts and prayers go to his family and the Daytona Beach PD at this difficult time,” Seminole County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement.

“Officer Raynor’s sacrifice will never be forgotten,” Orlando Police Chief Orlando Rolon said.

Wallace is currently being held in the Volusia County jail.

Raynor was shot while checking a suspicious vehicle. The officer was with the police department for about three years.