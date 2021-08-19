Memorial for Daytona Beach police Officer Jason Raynor to be held Monday

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – A Daytona Beach police officer who was shot in the line of duty and died this week will be laid to rest Monday, according to funeral arrangements announced by the department.

Officer Jason Raynor, 26, died Tuesday evening after two months in critical condition at Halifax Health in Volusia County. He was shot in the head on June 23 while investigating a suspicious vehicle.

Daytona Beach police officials announced Thursday that Raynor will be laid to rest at 11 a.m. Monday. A viewing will take place Sunday.

The Daytona Beach Police Department is gathering private video messages for Raynor’s family. Anyone who would like to send them a message can do so via private message at the Daytona Beach Police Department Facebook page. Videos must be submitted by 9 a.m. Monday.

The funeral is one of several ways the community has honored the fallen officer.

Law enforcement officers led a processional from the hospital to the funeral home Tuesday night, about an hour after his passing. On Thursday, Raynor’s patrol car was moved to the police department, where hundreds attended a wreath-laying ceremony. The vehicle was the same car he was driving the night he was shot, according to Daytona Beach police.

Raynor’s accused killer, Othal Wallace, was arrested 56 hours after the shooting near Atlanta following a multi-state manhunt.

Wallace remains jailed in Volusia County on an upgraded charge of first-degree murder. Previously, he pleaded not guilty to attempted first-degree murder. He appeared before a judge Wednesday on the new charge and his next court date has not been set.