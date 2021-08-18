Daytona Beach community mourns loss of Officer Jason Raynor

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – The Daytona Beach community is reacting to the loss of police Officer Jason Raynor, who died Tuesday from injuries suffered during a June 23 shooting.

Flags were flying at half-staff in some parts of the city and several businesses displayed signs in support of the late 26-year-old officer.

Volusia Towing was part of a tribute outside the hospital after news spread of Raynor’s passing. Sean White is a driver for the company and wore a t-shirt Wednesday in honor of the fallen officer.

“It’s definitely not anything easy to swallow,” White said. “There’s nothing that can prepare you for the events leading up to it. All I can say is we’re all here to support each other if we need each other.”

In the weeks after the shooting, several fundraisers were held to raise money for Raynor’s recovery.

An active GoFundMe account for Raynor has raised more than $379,000. Nearly 5,000 people have contributed.

Stanley Jenkins owns Cubco Screen Printing and participated in a recent fundraiser.

“We’ve done a lot of work with the police department, so we got to know quite a few of them,” Jenkins said. “An officer so young, to be just taken away like that, it’s just unfair to everybody.”

Raynor had been an officer with the Daytona Beach Police Department since 2019.

Prior to joining DBPD, Raynor served as an officer with the Port Orange Police Department from October 2016 to February 2019.

