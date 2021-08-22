1 injured in Daytona Beach drive-by shooting

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – At least one person was injured in a drive-by shooting in Daytona Beach, according to police.

Daytona Beach officers said a woman called 911 just before 1:20 a.m. Sunday to report one of her family members had been shot by someone in a vehicle that was driving by Diamond Dolls, an adult entertainment club located on Madison Avenue.

Police said when they arrived, they found a man with a gunshot wound on one of his arms.

The victim was taken to Halifax Health Medical Center to be treated for injuries that were not considered life-threatening, police said.

According to police, it’s not yet clear where the actual shooting took place. Investigators are looking into whether shots were fired at a nearby location rather than the club where the victim was found.

Police have not released any information about any possible suspects or a suspect vehicle.

The shooting remains under investigation, police said.