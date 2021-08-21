Partly Cloudy icon
Theme Parks

Disney announces reopenings for popular buffet restaurants, Food & Wine marketplaces

Many dining locations opening later this month

Landon McReynolds, Producer

Cinderella's Royal Table at Magic Kingdom
Cinderella's Royal Table at Magic Kingdom (Walt Disney World)

ORLANDO, Fla. – Walt Disney World has announced more reopening dates for several of its popular buffet-style dining locations across the resort.

According to Disney’s phased reopening plans, some of the openings include Boma – Flavors of Africa, Biergarten Restaurant, Dockside Diner and breakfast at Cinderella’s Royal Table.

Disney also announced on its blog some additional food marketplaces at the EPCOT International Food & Wine Festival.

Look at the restaurant reopening dates below.

Now open:

Opening soon:

  • Aug. 22: Dockside Diner at Disney’s Hollywood Studios. Outdoor seating available along Echo Lake.
  • Aug. 27: Breakfast will be served again at Cinderella’s Royal Table at Magic Kingdom Park. Restaurant serving lunch and dinner too. Reservations will be available beginning Aug. 24.
  • Aug. 29: Biergarten Restaurant in the German pavilion at EPCOT. Buffet restaurant open for lunch and dinner.
  • Aug. 29: Kusafiri Coffee Shop and Bakery at Disney’s Animal Kingdom Theme Park. Quick service location to have new entrées.
  • Sept. 12: The Crystal Palace at Magic Kingdom Park. Buffet restaurant will be open for lunch and dinner.

New food marketplaces now open at the EPCOT International Food & Wine Festival include:

Ireland (Near United Kingdom)

Epcot International Food & Wine Festival presented by CORKCICLE® (Walt Disney World)
  • Fisherman’s seafood pie roasted Irish sausage with colcannon potatoes and onion gravy warm chocolate pudding cake with Irish cream liqueur custard
  • Kilkenny Irish Cream Ale Bunratty Mead Honey Wine Guinness Baileys Shake

Spain (Between Italy and Germany)

Epcot International Food & Wine Festival presented by CORKCICLE® (Walt Disney World)
  • Charcuterie with a selection of imported spanish meats, cheeses, and olives with an herb vinaigrette (gluten/wheat friendly)
  • Spanish-style paella with rice, chorizo, and shrimp (gluten/wheat friendly)
  • Seafood salad with shrimp, bay scallops, mussels, extra virgin olive oil, white balsamic vinegar, and smoked paprika (gluten/wheat friendly)
  • Estrella galicia cerveza especial lager (new)
  • Avaline white blend (new)
  • Faustino VII rioja rosado (new)
  • Espelt garnacha
  • Wine flight

The Alps (Near Germany)

Epcot International Food & Wine Festival presented by CORKCICLE® (Walt Disney World)
  • Warm raclette swiss cheese with Alpine ham, baby potatoes, cornichons, and baguette
  • Warm raclette Swiss cheese with baby potatoes, cornichons, and baguette
  • Blueberry and almond frangipane tart with crème fraîche
  • Huber vision grüner veltliner, Austria (new)
  • Cave De La Côte Rosé Gamay, Romand
  • René Favre Dôle, Chamoson
  • Frozen rosé
  • Wine flight

Kenya (Outpost)

Epcot International Food & Wine Festival presented by CORKCICLE® (Disney Parks Blog)
  • Kenyan coffee barbecue beef tenderloin with sweet potato and corn mealie pap and Kachumbari slaw (gluten/wheat friendly)
  • Piri piri skewered shrimp with citrus-scented couscous
  • Tusker lager

Lobster Landing (Near Mission: SPACE)

Epcot International Food & Wine Festival presented by CORKCICLE® (Walt Disney World)
  • New England lobster tail with lobster bisque sauce (new)
  • Lobster chowder with bacon, corn, potatoes, and oyster crackers (new)
  • Baked lobster dip with old bay chips (gluten/wheat friendly; new)
  • Coronado Brewing Co. Salty Crew Blonde Ale, San Diego, CA (new)
  • Steenberg Sparkling Sauvignon Blanc, South Africa (new)
  • Sean Minor Chardonnay, California (new)
  • Cape Codder: Vodka with cranberry, pomegranate, and lime (new)

Mac & Eats (Near Mission: SPACE)

Epcot International Food & Wine Festival presented by CORKCICLE® (Disney Parks Blog)
  • Traditional macaroni and cheese with herbed panko
  • Truffle macaroni and cheese with herbed panko (new)
  • Cowboy macaroni and cheese with smoked pork belly, brisket burnt ends, pickled peppers, and onion straws (new)
  • Macaroni and cheese with house-made Italian sausage and peppers (plant-based)
  • 81Bay Brewing Co. Lemon Hazy IPA, Tampa, FL (new)
  • L’Ecole No. 41 Chenin Blanc Old Vines, Columbia Valley, WA
  • Evolution by Sokol Blosser Pinot Noir, Willamette Valley, OR

The EPCOT International Food & Wine Festival will be running through Nov. 20.

As the event continues into the fall, it will be part of “The World’s Most Magical Celebration” beginning Oct. 1 in honor of the 50th anniversary of Walt Disney World.

The festival is free with admission, which does require a reservation.

