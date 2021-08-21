Disney announces reopenings for popular buffet restaurants, Food & Wine marketplaces

ORLANDO, Fla. – Walt Disney World has announced more reopening dates for several of its popular buffet-style dining locations across the resort.

According to Disney’s phased reopening plans, some of the openings include Boma – Flavors of Africa, Biergarten Restaurant, Dockside Diner and breakfast at Cinderella’s Royal Table.

Disney also announced on its blog some additional food marketplaces at the EPCOT International Food & Wine Festival.

Look at the restaurant reopening dates below.

Now open:

Opening soon:

New food marketplaces now open at the EPCOT International Food & Wine Festival include:

Ireland (Near United Kingdom)

Epcot International Food & Wine Festival presented by CORKCICLE® (Walt Disney World)

Fisherman’s seafood pie roasted Irish sausage with colcannon potatoes and onion gravy warm chocolate pudding cake with Irish cream liqueur custard

Kilkenny Irish Cream Ale Bunratty Mead Honey Wine Guinness Baileys Shake

Spain (Between Italy and Germany)

Charcuterie with a selection of imported spanish meats, cheeses, and olives with an herb vinaigrette ( gluten/wheat friendly )

Spanish-style paella with rice, chorizo, and shrimp ( gluten/wheat friendly )

Seafood salad with shrimp, bay scallops, mussels, extra virgin olive oil, white balsamic vinegar, and smoked paprika ( gluten/wheat friendly )

Estrella galicia cerveza especial lager ( new )

Avaline white blend ( new )

Faustino VII rioja rosado ( new )

Espelt garnacha

Wine flight

The Alps (Near Germany)

Warm raclette swiss cheese with Alpine ham, baby potatoes, cornichons, and baguette

Warm raclette Swiss cheese with baby potatoes, cornichons, and baguette

Blueberry and almond frangipane tart with crème fraîche

Huber vision grüner veltliner, Austria (new)

Cave De La Côte Rosé Gamay, Romand

René Favre Dôle, Chamoson

Frozen rosé

Wine flight

Kenya (Outpost)

Kenyan coffee barbecue beef tenderloin with sweet potato and corn mealie pap and Kachumbari slaw ( gluten/wheat friendly )

Piri piri skewered shrimp with citrus-scented couscous

Tusker lager

Lobster Landing (Near Mission: SPACE)

New England lobster tail with lobster bisque sauce ( new )

Lobster chowder with bacon, corn, potatoes, and oyster crackers ( new )

Baked lobster dip with old bay chips ( gluten/wheat friendly; new )

Coronado Brewing Co. Salty Crew Blonde Ale, San Diego, CA ( new )

Steenberg Sparkling Sauvignon Blanc, South Africa ( new )

Sean Minor Chardonnay, California ( new )

Cape Codder: Vodka with cranberry, pomegranate, and lime (new)

Mac & Eats (Near Mission: SPACE)

Traditional macaroni and cheese with herbed panko

Truffle macaroni and cheese with herbed panko ( new )

Cowboy macaroni and cheese with smoked pork belly, brisket burnt ends, pickled peppers, and onion straws ( new )

Macaroni and cheese with house-made Italian sausage and peppers ( plant-based )

81Bay Brewing Co. Lemon Hazy IPA, Tampa, FL ( new )

L’Ecole No. 41 Chenin Blanc Old Vines, Columbia Valley, WA

Evolution by Sokol Blosser Pinot Noir, Willamette Valley, OR

The EPCOT International Food & Wine Festival will be running through Nov. 20.

As the event continues into the fall, it will be part of “The World’s Most Magical Celebration” beginning Oct. 1 in honor of the 50th anniversary of Walt Disney World.

The festival is free with admission, which does require a reservation.

