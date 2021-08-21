Disney announces reopenings for popular buffet restaurants, Food & Wine marketplaces

ORLANDO, Fla. – Walt Disney World has announced more reopening dates for several of its popular buffet-style dining locations across the resort.
According to Disney’s phased reopening plans, some of the openings include Boma – Flavors of Africa, Biergarten Restaurant, Dockside Diner and breakfast at Cinderella’s Royal Table.
Disney also announced on its blog some additional food marketplaces at the EPCOT International Food & Wine Festival.
Look at the restaurant reopening dates below.
Now open:
- Boma – Flavors of Africa at Disney’s Animal Kingdom Lodge. Restaurant serving lunch and dinner.
- Nine Dragons Restaurant in the China pavilion at EPCOT. Restaurant open for dinner Tuesday through Saturday.
Opening soon:
- Aug. 22: Dockside Diner at Disney’s Hollywood Studios. Outdoor seating available along Echo Lake.
- Aug. 27: Breakfast will be served again at Cinderella’s Royal Table at Magic Kingdom Park. Restaurant serving lunch and dinner too. Reservations will be available beginning Aug. 24.
- Aug. 29: Biergarten Restaurant in the German pavilion at EPCOT. Buffet restaurant open for lunch and dinner.
- Aug. 29: Kusafiri Coffee Shop and Bakery at Disney’s Animal Kingdom Theme Park. Quick service location to have new entrées.
- Sept. 12: The Crystal Palace at Magic Kingdom Park. Buffet restaurant will be open for lunch and dinner.
New food marketplaces now open at the EPCOT International Food & Wine Festival include:
Ireland (Near United Kingdom)
- Fisherman’s seafood pie roasted Irish sausage with colcannon potatoes and onion gravy warm chocolate pudding cake with Irish cream liqueur custard
- Kilkenny Irish Cream Ale Bunratty Mead Honey Wine Guinness Baileys Shake
Spain (Between Italy and Germany)
- Charcuterie with a selection of imported spanish meats, cheeses, and olives with an herb vinaigrette (gluten/wheat friendly)
- Spanish-style paella with rice, chorizo, and shrimp (gluten/wheat friendly)
- Seafood salad with shrimp, bay scallops, mussels, extra virgin olive oil, white balsamic vinegar, and smoked paprika (gluten/wheat friendly)
- Estrella galicia cerveza especial lager (new)
- Avaline white blend (new)
- Faustino VII rioja rosado (new)
- Espelt garnacha
- Wine flight
The Alps (Near Germany)
- Warm raclette swiss cheese with Alpine ham, baby potatoes, cornichons, and baguette
- Warm raclette Swiss cheese with baby potatoes, cornichons, and baguette
- Blueberry and almond frangipane tart with crème fraîche
- Huber vision grüner veltliner, Austria (new)
- Cave De La Côte Rosé Gamay, Romand
- René Favre Dôle, Chamoson
- Frozen rosé
- Wine flight
Kenya (Outpost)
- Kenyan coffee barbecue beef tenderloin with sweet potato and corn mealie pap and Kachumbari slaw (gluten/wheat friendly)
- Piri piri skewered shrimp with citrus-scented couscous
- Tusker lager
Lobster Landing (Near Mission: SPACE)
- New England lobster tail with lobster bisque sauce (new)
- Lobster chowder with bacon, corn, potatoes, and oyster crackers (new)
- Baked lobster dip with old bay chips (gluten/wheat friendly; new)
- Coronado Brewing Co. Salty Crew Blonde Ale, San Diego, CA (new)
- Steenberg Sparkling Sauvignon Blanc, South Africa (new)
- Sean Minor Chardonnay, California (new)
- Cape Codder: Vodka with cranberry, pomegranate, and lime (new)
Mac & Eats (Near Mission: SPACE)
- Traditional macaroni and cheese with herbed panko
- Truffle macaroni and cheese with herbed panko (new)
- Cowboy macaroni and cheese with smoked pork belly, brisket burnt ends, pickled peppers, and onion straws (new)
- Macaroni and cheese with house-made Italian sausage and peppers (plant-based)
- 81Bay Brewing Co. Lemon Hazy IPA, Tampa, FL (new)
- L’Ecole No. 41 Chenin Blanc Old Vines, Columbia Valley, WA
- Evolution by Sokol Blosser Pinot Noir, Willamette Valley, OR
The EPCOT International Food & Wine Festival will be running through Nov. 20.
As the event continues into the fall, it will be part of “The World’s Most Magical Celebration” beginning Oct. 1 in honor of the 50th anniversary of Walt Disney World.
The festival is free with admission, which does require a reservation.
