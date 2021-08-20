Disney shares details about all-new nighttime spectacular ‘Disney Enchantment’

ORLANDO, Fla. – Walt Disney World shared more details Friday about the all-new nighttime show coming to Magic Kingdom for the 50th-anniversary celebration.

Disney said the new show called “Disney Enchantment” will have captivating Disney music, enhanced lighting and for the first time ever, immersive projection effects that extend down Main Street, U.S.A.

Seven-time Grammy-award winner Philip Lawrence will lead the original song “You Are the Magic” as stunning fireworks light up the night sky.

Disney said the show features some of the most beloved characters, moments, and music from dozens of Disney and Pixar animated films.

‘Disney Enchantment’ – An All-New Spectacular at Magic Kingdom Park – Debuts Oct. 1 (Walt Disney World)

Some characters include Tiana, Miguel, Joe Gardner from Pixar’s “Soul,” Rapunzel, Moana, Raya and brothers Ian and Barley from “Onward.”

Officials said the show will take guests beyond the ordinary to a land of magic, where they’re swept up in a world of wonder filled with friendship, love and fun.

Disney said during one part of the show, guests will see a whimsical world that is inspired by the style of legendary Disney artist Mary Blair, who is best known for her work in “Alice in Wonderland,” “Cinderella” and the classic Disney attraction “It’s a Small World.”

The entire show builds up to an incredible fireworks finale that is complete with Tinker Bell taking flight.

A new nighttime spectacular, “Disney Enchantment,” will debut Oct. 1, 2021 (Walt Disney World)

“Since opening day in 1971, dazzling fireworks shows have provided that perfect exclamation point at the end of a fantastic day at Magic Kingdom Park,” said Mark Renfrow, Show Director, Disney Live Entertainment. “From ‘Fantasy in the Sky’ and ‘Wishes’ to holiday spectaculars and ‘Happily Ever After,’ each new show has raised the bar, and the best is yet to come! I can’t wait for everyone to see what we’re creating with ‘Disney Enchantment.’”

“Disney Enchantment” debuts Oct. 1 at Magic Kingdom Park as part of “The World’s Most Magical Celebration.”

Disney plans to share more details about the show on its blog in the future.

