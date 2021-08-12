Howl-O-Scream Orlando announces new haunted house, scare zone and show

ORLANDO, Fla. – SeaWorld Orlando’s Howl-O-Scream announced an all-new haunted house, scare zone and live show coming to the Halloween event this fall.

In the new haunted house, “Waters Edge Inn,” guests will check in and explore a crumbling and decaying seaside inn that does not live up to its reviews.

“Maybe those wild stories about this place’s sea-crazed owner and his search for the sirens were true all along,” leaders described in a news release. “Having second thoughts about checking in? Don’t worry, the staff will be right with you…everywhere you turn.”

New Haunted House—WATERS EDGE INN (SeaWorld)

Other haunted houses already announced for Howl-O-Scream include Captain’s Revenge, Beneath the Ice and Dead Vines.

Howl-O-Scream organizers also announced the all-new show, “Sirens’ Song.”

Sirens' Call at Howl-O-Scream (SeaWorld)

The terrifying story of the sirens will feature special effects, hypnotic dancing and spine-chilling savagery in an outdoor spectacle.

After seeing the show, guests might also want to check out the bar experience, Sirens’ Last Call.

Creatures of the shadows lurk around every corner of the rusted-out underground warehouse.

The bar will feature a number of offerings including the signature drink, “The Siren’s Kiss.”

Drinks available include the Siren's Kiss drink (McReynolds)

Joining other scare zones at this year’s event is the all-new area “Deadly Ambush.”

“The year is 1961. You’ve wandered into a quaint campground, nestled in nature. It might sound like a dream, but a new nightmare has just begun here. What’s happened to the campers? Creatures are emerging from the darkness. There’s nowhere to hide, and no park ranger to rescue you,” officials described.

Howl-O-Scream Orlando (SeaWorld)

Howl-O-Scream takes place select nights beginning Sept. 10 through Halloween night.

On Aug. 13, guests can secure admission to this separate-ticketed event for up to 75% off savings for one day only.

Guests must purchase at least four tickets to receive the limited-time discount, which applies to additional tickets if purchased in the same order.

Click here to learn more about Howl-O-Scream.

