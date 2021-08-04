Howl-O-Scream, Orlando’s new haunted house, takes guests into terrifying shipwreck

ORLANDO, Fla. – Howl-O-Scream at SeaWorld Orlando unveiled its newest haunted house, scare zone and bar experience coming to the all-new event this fall.

The new haunted house is being called Captain’s Revenge.

When guests go inside the house, they will step aboard a vessel that is dimly lit, creaky and filled with a musty air. As guests descend deeper into the belly of the ship, they will see the revengeful captain and his ill-fated crew.

Nearby, guests will come in contact with the new scare zone, Sea of Souls.

“Those marauding pirates were too arrogant to see their downfall coming, and now they’re doomed to wander through a sea of gruesome reminders. Their souls are restless, and their anger is real,” officials described in a news release.

Sea of Souls at Howl-O-Scream (SeaWorld Orlando)

Located not far from the haunted house and pirate-inspired scare zone is the bar experience, Longshoremen Tavern.

“When pirates pull into port, this be the tavern where they warm their bellies with rum,” the website describes. “In here, you might discover that an old SeaWorld treasure has been (partially) resurrected. They’re the Longshoremen, and they’ve been dying to entertain you again.”

Ad

LONGSHOREMEN TAVERN (SeaWorld Orlando)

This will be the first year SeaWorld Orlando has had a Howl-O-Scream event at its theme park.

Howl-O-Scream begins Sept. 10 and runs through Halloween night.

Other haunted houses already announced for this year’s event include Beneath the Ice and Dead Vines.

Guests can save up to 65% during the companies Monster Sale, which features single-day tickets starting at $31.99. Guests can also purchase the any-night flexible-date tickets, which allows guest to brave one visit to Howl-O-Scream on any event night.

In addition to Howl-O-Scream, SeaWorld Orlando will once again offer its popular Halloween Spooktacular during the day, which has trick-or-treating for kids of all ages.

Ad

Howl-O-Scream plans to release more details about the event soon.

Click here to get Howl-O-Scream tickets and get more information.

Use the form below to sign up for the ClickOrlando.com In the Loop: Theme Park Scoops newsletter, sent every Friday morning.