Busch Gardens sinks teeth into ‘underground’ concept for new Howl-O-Scream haunted house

TAMPA, Fla. – An all-new haunted house will be making an appearance at Busch Gardens’ Howl-O-Scream, which kicks off Sept. 10.

Park officials describe “The Forgotten,” the new haunted house, as “a hidden world beyond the rubble and rocks of an unsuspecting quarry, where dark secrets lurk in the shadows” and guests can enter the “underground vampire realm.”

NEW HOUSE REVEALED: the forgotten🩸 our swarm of starving vampires will be sure to leave a mark on you. peek into the coffin: https://t.co/T5SqgcbDsX pic.twitter.com/Nyl5iofvYx — Howl-O-Scream (@howloscream) July 15, 2021

“The Forgotten” is one of three new haunted houses the park is introducing this year.

The separately ticketed Halloween haunt will include horrifying scare zones and haunted houses that will be scattered throughout the 335-acre theme park.

The park is also offering up to 70% off on admission with a single-night admission ticket starting at $29.99 and a two-park ticket, including admission to Howl-O-Scream, starting at $79.99. Pass members and Fun Card holders can also get in on the discounts.

These discounts will be available until July 25 at midnight. Click here to learn more.

