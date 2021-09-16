Crews battle fire at Orlando Pet Alliance

ORLANDO, Fla. – Crews are battling a fire at the Orlando Pet Alliance on Conroy Road, according to the Orange County Fire Rescue.

Investigators said 20% of the building is involved and flames can be seen coming through the roof of the building.

There is no word at this time if anyone or any animals were hurt in this fire.

This location was scheduled to close its vet clinic on Friday.

This is a developing story. We will update this story as more information becomes available.