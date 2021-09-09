Pet Alliance of Greater Orlando clinic closing Conroy Road clinic; shelter remains open

ORLANDO, Fla. – Steve Bardy, of the Pet Alliance of Greater Orlando, said it wasn’t an easy choice to make, but one that had to be made.

Pet Alliance of Greater Orlando will temporarily close its vet clinic at the Conroy Road location on Sept. 17.

Bardy said the only veterinarian who worked at the location is leaving the state and the hiring process for a new full-time vet isn’t as simple as it used to be.

“It was kind of, for us, like a matter of we don’t have a veterinarian and I think if you ask the University of Florida veterinary school, they will tell you there’s a shortage of veterinarians nationally. Most clinic and shelters are always looking to hire,” Bardy said.

The demand at the clinic is high since it’s known to provide lower cost services.

“We can do small dental, small mass removals, euthanasia for people with pets that are at the end of their life, so we offer that service. So, we will continue those in the other areas,” Bardy said.

Bardy said clinic staff will be relocating to their two other offices, on Country Home Road in Sanford and the Alafaya Clinic on East Colonial Drive in Orlando.

The facility on Conroy Road will continue to provide shelter services and pet adoptions.

Those who have a vet appointment scheduled at the Conroy Road location after September 17 should call the office to reschedule at either of the two other locations.