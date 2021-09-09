Tracking the tropics: Mindy, Larry and 2 other waves

ORLANDO, Fla. – In addition to Tropical Depression Mindy moving across North Florida, the National Hurricane Center is watching three other systems a day before the peak of hurricane season.

Mindy made landfall Wednesday night in St. Vincent Island, Florida, as a tropical storm, bringing rain to the Panhandle and down to portions of Central Florida.

Thursday morning, T.D. Mindy, with 35 mph winds, was pouring rain down on southeast Georgia and coastal South Carolina.

Mindy is the 13th-named storm of what has been another busy Atlantic hurricane season.

Elsewhere, Larry is a Category 2 hurricane spinning east of Bermuda.

As of early Thursday, Larry was 240 miles east-southeast of Bermuda with sustained winds of 100 mph and was heading north-northwest at 16 mph.

The NHC’s official cone shows Larry weakening in the coming days and moving away from the United States. Larry will continue to increase the rip current risk at Central Florida beaches, however.

Meanwhile, the northern portion of a tropical wave over the western Caribbean Sea is forecast to emerge over the southern Bay of Campeche on Saturday.

Environmental conditions are expected to be conducive to support some gradual development of the system before it moves into mainland Mexico early next week.

The NHC said the wave has a 20% chance of tropical development over the next five days.

And a strong tropical wave is expected to emerge off the west coast of Africa on Saturday.

The wave could become a tropical depression early next week as it moves west-northwestward over the far eastern Atlantic near the Cabo Verde Islands.

It has a 50% chance of development over the next five days, according to the NHC.

The next named storm will be called Nicholas.

Sept. 10 marks the peak of hurricane season, which runs through November.