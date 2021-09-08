A ghostly guide to SeaWorld Orlando’s Howl-O-Scream event

ORLANDO, Fla. – SeaWorld Orlando is preparing for its first-ever Howl-O-Scream event beginning Sept. 10.

The terrifying Halloween event will feature a number of heart-pounding haunted houses, sinister scare zones and roaming haunts, incredible food and drink offerings and high-energy stage shows.

“We’re not shying away from the scares! It’s going to be in your face and it’s going to be epic,” said Cindi Miller, Vice President, Entertainment at SeaWorld Parks & Entertainment.

The theme of this year’s event revolves around the Bayside Lake siren who has risen to take her revenge out on the guests who have entered. In addition to the scares, guests will also get the chance to scream on SeaWorld Orlando’s popular roller coasters and try some signature drinks, including the Siren’s Kiss.

Take a look at the event guide and details on each haunted house, scare zone below.

Haunted Houses

Dead Vines

Dead Vines Haunted House (SeaWorld)

In the haunted house “Dead Vines” guests will realize that they’re not taking a normal garden stroll. A shiver runs down your spine as you creep forward, one timid step at a time. There’s an ominous force at work here, a merciless mistress of ivy and evil,” officials described online. “She’s poisoned these woods with an all-consuming appetite for visitors like you. Keep moving and find a way out before it’s too late. You don’t want to end up dead on the vine.”

Beneath the Ice

Beneath the Ice Haunted House at Howl-O-Scream Orlando (SeaWorld)

In the haunted house, “Beneath the Ice,” guests will explore a research facility lost, buried in snow and cut off from the outside world. During the chilly walk-through, officials said guests will see the unspeakable horrors that have iced over the facility as well as the chambers that have now become frozen tombs.

Water’s Edge Inn

Water's Edge Haunted House (SeaWorld)

In the haunted house, “Waters Edge Inn,” guests will check in and explore a crumbling and decaying seaside inn that does not live up to its reviews. “Maybe those wild stories about this place’s sea-crazed owner and his search for the sirens were true all along,” leaders described. “Having second thoughts about checking in? Don’t worry, the staff will be right with you…everywhere you turn.”

Captain’s Revenge

Captain's Revenge Haunted House (SeaWorld Orlando)

The haunted house, “Captain’s Revenge,” will take place aboard a vessel where “a tempting and terrifying force has possessed those who once labored aboard,” SeaWorld said. Guests will descend into the ship’s “underbelly in search of the captain who swore revenge on you. Creaks and groans fill the musty air. You’re surrounded by what remains of the ill-fated crew. It’s time to find a way out…before they find permanent quarters for you.”

Scare zones

Frozen Terror Scare Zone (SeaWorld)

You might think you’re a safe distance from the snow-entombed research facility, but you’re not free from the frozen horrors. This Arctic wasteland is swarming with icy, subhuman walkers. They may have pickaxes and shovels, but they’re not here to help dig for survivors. They’re here to turn you into one of them.

Sea of Souls Scare Zone (SeaWorld)

This is it…the site of that horrific shipwreck. Those marauding pirates were too arrogant to see their downfall coming, and now they’re doomed to wander through a sea of gruesome reminders. Their souls are restless, and their anger is real.

Witchcraft Bayou scare zone (SeaWorld)

The cult is growing, and the lure is powerful. It’s hazardous to pass through this backwater bayou, but there’s no way around. Voodoo and witchcraft aren’t real, right? Tell that to the zealous worshippers trying to shackle you with their spells. They won’t rest until your soul belongs to her too.

Deadly Ambush scare zone (SeaWorld)

The year is 1961. You’ve wandered into a quaint campground, nestled in nature. It might sound like a dream, but a new nightmare has just begun here. What’s happened to the campers? Creatures are emerging from the darkness. There’s nowhere to hide, and no park ranger to rescue you. Get back to civilization now, before it’s too late.

Live shows

Sirens' Song live show at Howl-O-Scream (SeaWorld)

In the live show, “Sirens’ Song,” guests will learn about what is behind the ominous occurrences happening. Prepare for special effects, hypnotic dancing, and spine-chilling savagery in this outdoor spectacle. This is the story of the sirens is not for the faint of heart.

Monster Stomp live show at Howl-O-Scream (SeaWorld)

In the misty corners of Victorian-era London, a fiend known only as Jack the Ripper walks the streets. Watch him take the stage in a way you’ve never seen before in this modern rock and rhythm spectacular. Hold onto your seat as electrifying percussion, dancing, and singing combine for a show that’s as darkly entertaining as it is exhilarating.

In addition to the scare zones, haunted houses and live shows the event will feature a number of themed bar experiences. Guests can visit Sirens’ Last Call, Longshoremen Tavern, Tormented and the Poison Grotto.

Check out the event map below.

Howl-O-Scream event map (SeaWorld)

Howl-O-Scream takes place select nights beginning Sept. 10 through Halloween night.

Click here to learn more and to buy tickets.

