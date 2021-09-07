Partly Cloudy icon
Bananas: Tree planted in pothole in middle of Florida road

Officials say it’s not their problem because it’s a private street

LEE COUNTY, Fla. – The squeaky wheel gets the grease, but what about the problematic pothole?

Someone in a Florida neighborhood took matters into their own hands, planting a banana tree in a large pothole in the middle of a Fort Myers road.

But while the tree appears to be a creative answer to the issue, some drivers say the tree is causing more problems because the street is narrow and it’s a challenge to get around it.

Officials said the roadway is private, so it’s not their issue to resolve.

There’s no word whether anyone will properly fix the pothole.

