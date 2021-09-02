Deal alert: Buy a SeaWorld Orlando 2022 fun card, get the rest of 2021 free

ORLANDO, Fla. – For anyone wanting to visit SeaWorld Orlando’s fall and holiday events, the theme park now has the perfect opportunity to join the fun.

SeaWorld is offering a special deal on its 2022 Fun Card.

For a limited time, anyone who purchases a 2022 Fun Card for $118.99 will get free visits to the park for the rest of 2021.

According to SeaWorld’s website, guests can get the pass, which includes SeaWorld’s water park Aquatica, for $172.98.

The limited-time prices will go up on Sept. 7.

Fun Card passes do have blockout dates throughout the year and do not include free parking.

The deal is happening as SeaWorld Orlando plans to bring back its SeaWorld Spooktacular event on Sept. 18 and its first-ever Howl-O-Scream event on Sept. 10.

