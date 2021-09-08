SeaWorld Orlando extends popular craft beer festival

Craft Beer Festival at SeaWorld Orlando. The fun is brewing Fridays, Saturdays, & Sundays, plus Labor Day, August 13 – September 12 only at SeaWorld

ORLANDO, Fla. – SeaWorld Orlando has extended its popular craft beer festival through Oct. 31, the company announced Wednesday.

During the event, guests are able to try more than 100 crafts brews, wines, seltzers and cocktails while also savoring more than 20 food items that leaders say will be paired perfectly with the drink of choice.

New for this year’s event is the addition of a ticketed event, the craft beer festival dinner series.

“Featuring seventeen favorite Florida local and national breweries and distilleries, attendees will enjoy a welcome reception with specialty craft beverages and small bites, followed by a signature four-course dinner complemented with brewery-selected beers and spirits,” officials described in a news release.

The dinner series will take place at the theme park’s Sharks Underwater Grill reef room through Sept. 19.

The event runs from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. and starts at $109.99.

Some of the new food offerings at this year’s festival include crispy buffalo cauliflower bites, stout glazed tuna lollipop with daikon and wakami slaw and wasabi aioli, smoked brisket Kraft Heinz creamy white cheddar macaroni and cheese and beer and cheese stuffed beef sliders with pickled mayo and ale BBQ sauce.

SeaWorld said, for the best value, guests can purchase a craft beer fest sampler lanyard, starting at only $50.00.

Pass Members get an exclusive offer, 15 items for the same price as a 12-item sampler.

The festival runs Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays.

SeaWorld begins its first ever Howl-O-Scream event on Sept. 10.

