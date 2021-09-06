Mostly Cloudy icon
88º

Theme Parks

Gatorland: First alligators of the season begin to hatch

New babies can be viewed in Gatorland’s Baby Gator Swamp

Landon McReynolds, Producer

Tags: Gatorland, American Alligator, Theme Parks
Gatorland shows off first baby gators of 2021 season
Gatorland shows off first baby gators of 2021 season

ORLANDO, Fla. – There is some big news happening at the “Alligator Capital of the World.”

Gatorland is celebrating the arrival of the first new American Alligator hatchlings of the season.

“We are head over heels in love with our new baby alligators,” said Mark McHugh, president and CEO of Gatorland. “It is nothing less than amazing to see them hatch, breaking out of their shells with their little egg tooth and sticking their snouts out. We watch them and help them as they work hard to break through the leathery inner shell and then the harder outer shell. Sometimes they have to rest and take a break.”

Alligators hatching at Gatorland (Gatorland)

The theme park said dozens of American Alligators hatch each year.

American Alligators at Gatorland mate naturally from April through June and lay their eggs in nests under brush and bushy areas beside lakes in the park.

They typically lay between 35 to 40 eggs, which take 60 to 65 days to hatch.

Alligators born at Gatorland (Gatorland)

Park officials first reported the new alligator hatchlings on Friday, with more hatching early Monday morning.

Gatorland said about six weeks after they are born, they will be transported to Gatorland’s Baby Gator Swamp where they will live with other baby gators and turtles.

Click here for more information on Gatorland including ticket information.

Use the form below to sign up for the ClickOrlando.com In the Loop: Theme Park Scoops newsletter, sent every Friday morning.

Copyright 2021 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Landon joined News 6 in 2017. He grew up in Southern Illinois and graduated from Southern Illinois University with a bachelors degree in TV and digital media. When he is not at work you can catch him at one of Orlando's theme parks or the beach. Before working at News 6 he worked for stations in Miami and Fort Myers.

email