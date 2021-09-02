Gaylord Palms Resort bringing back ‘Goblins & Giggles Weekends’

KISSIMMEE, Fla. – Gaylord Palms Resort is bringing back its popular family friendly Halloween event Goblins & Giggles Weekends.

Beginning Sept. 10. guests will have the opportunity to participate in 13 separate themed events, including dance parties, live shows, character interactions and costume contests.

[TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

Some of the events will be complimentary, while others require guests to purchase a ticket.

“Guests can get their bones moving in a Halloween dance party, savor some witches’ brew in a frightfully delicious pop-up bar, solve puzzles to break the clutches of a mischievous witch in a themed escape room, get their share of sweet treats and more. There’s family fun for everyone with new live shows, character interactions, costume contests and plenty of candy,” officials described in a news release.

Ad

Some of the this year’s events include:

Haunted Secret Garden Escape Room: A mischievous witch places guests under her spell. Guests put their thinking caps on to solve puzzles and riddles that allow them to escape the eerie forest. This popular escape room debuted this summer at the resort and has received a special Halloween makeover. (Tickets run $22.99 a person)

Jack-O’-Lantern Walk: Elaborate pumpkin art is showcased throughout the resorts walkways. Some of the crafty pumpkin carvings are inspired by the spirit of the Sunshine State. Admission is free

Eat, Drink and Be Scary: It’s story time, with a sweet twist. Morgana the Witch, who prefers all treats and no tricks for Halloween, bakes up some fun in a special story time and cookie decorating party. Guests join the welcoming witch and help her decorate a tasty batch of cookies while she tells the tale of how she became friends with Grimm the Good-Hearted Goblin. Story time and Cookies with Morgana is presented every Saturday during the event. ( Tickets are $10.99 per person)

Monster Mash Bash Dance Party and Costume Contest: Guests are invited to join Morgana the Witch, Vlad the Vampire and Grimm the Good-Hearted Goblin for a fun dance party. ($9.99 per person)

Wicked Brew Spookeasy: A pop-up Halloween bar in a Prohibition-era setting. Guests can enjoy a new selection of alcoholic and non-alcoholic craft beverages, specially created by the resort’s mixologists

Wicked Brew Spookeasy (Gaylord Palms Resort)

The resort also has two Goblins & Giggles Weekends packages with special room rates that include admission to select events.

The event runs through Oct. 31.

Click here for a full lineup of activities.