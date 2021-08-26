Universal debuts menacing menu for Halloween Horror Nights

ORLANDO, Fla. – Universal Orlando has released details about its food and beverage offerings that will be available during its upcoming Halloween Horror Nights event.

Universal said the menu was developed in conjunction with the theme park’s executive chef and culinary team, and many of the foods pay tribute to some of the big names at this year’s event.

“From meat dishes sliced to perfection as a nod to the demented Leatherface to black-and-white treats reminiscent of the classic “The Bride of Frankenstein” film, this year’s selection of more than 20 mouthwatering items is so unique, they are as much a “must-do” as the slate of haunted houses, scare zones and shows,” Universal said in a news release.

Along with the special inspired dishes, Horror Nights fans will also see the return of favorites, including pizza fries, s’mores fries and numerous flavors of Twisted Taters.

Take a look at some of the menus inspired by some of this year’s haunted houses below.

Roasted Lamb Spit Inspired by “The Texas Chainsaw Massacre” (Universal Orlando)

Dishes carved to perfection and inspired by “The Texas Chainsaw Massacre” include:

Roasted lamb spit: Juicy lamb fresh off the spit served with spiced garlic pickles and white bread

Severed ribs: Delicious sliced sticky ribs with BBQ sauce

Poison Tea Party Inspired by Netflix’s “The Haunting of Hill House” (Universal Orlando)

Universal said food and drinks inspired by Netflix’s “The Haunting of Hill House” were based on the infamous Red Room tea party. Guests can try miniature handcrafted stuffed sandwiches, along with a specialty “poison” tea beverage.

Stuffed brisket grilled cheese: Shaved smoked brisket and pepper jack cheese, topped with pickled onions, Davina tomatoes and garlic aioli served on country loaf bread

Jalapeño bacon grilled cheese: Bacon-wrapped stuffed jalapeño poppers and cheddar cheese pressed between fresh country loaf bread

Tempeh rueben and sauerkraut: tempeh, vegan swiss cheese and sauerkraut drizzled with 1000 Island dressing on rye bread

Poison Tea Party: An iced tea and lemonade-based rum punch with mountain huckleberry and allspice notes

Pumpkin Guts, Inspired by the Wicked Growth: Realm of the Pumpkin haunted house (Universal Orlando)

Pumpkin flavors will ignite on the menu inspired by the Wicked Growth: Realm of the Pumpkin original haunted house.

Field of screams gyoza: Dumplings filled with spicy ground turkey and butternut squash

Pumpkin guts (vegan): Sautéed zucchini and butternut squash noodles with hazelnut “brown butter,” sage, parsley and toasted hazelnuts and pumpkin seeds on a squash ring

Dulce pumpkin spiced churro: A dessert favorite filled with flavors of the season and the popular caramelized milk confection

Jack’d Donut Slider, inspired by the original Halloween Horror Nights icon, Jack the Clown (Universal Orlando)

The master of horror, Jack the Clown, is not only returning to this year’s event but also has his own twisted carnival fare foods.

Jack’d donut slider: Black Angus beef patty topped with bacon jam and American cheese on bourbon glazed donuts

Dr. Pinetti’s Confetti Battered Oreos: Oreo cookies hand dipped in confetti cake batter that are fried until golden and dusted with powdered sugar

Tiny’s Twinkies: Deep-fried, hand-battered Twinkies with cream filling and topped with powdered sugar

Bride of Frankenstein’s Swirl (Universal Orlando)

Themed around the classic film’s setting in Germany and the famed black and white treatment of this Universal Pictures horror legend, “The Bride of Frankenstein” has some delicious foods.

Bride of Frankenstein’s Swirl: Served in a black waffle cone

Flammkuchen: Crispy flatbread topped with crème fraiche, thinly sliced onions and smoked bacon

Reibekuchen: Savory potato pancake with apple sauce, crispy pumpernickel crumble, crème fraiche and chives

Food and drinks inspired by the Revenge of the Tooth Fairy haunted house (Universal Orlando)

The “Revenge of the Tooth Fairy” original haunted house returns this year and now has a number of food and drinks to try.

Bourbon candied pork belly: Skewered thick-cut bacon coated in an apple bourbon candy coating

Monte Cristo waffle stick: Waffle on a stick filled with ham and Swiss cheese covered in powdered sugar and raspberry melba

Beer floats complete with vanilla soft-serve ice cream, whipped cream and topped with either a dried orange wheel or large pieces of peanut brittle

Dracula’s Kiss donut (left) and Bride of Frankenstein (right) at Voodoo Doughnut at Universal CityWalk (Universal Orlando)

Guests can also enjoy specialty-themed doughnuts at Voodoo Doughnut at Universal CityWalk, including the Bride of Frankenstein marble cake doughnut dipped in chocolate and vanilla icing and the Dracula’s Kiss yeast doughnut tossed in powdered sugar with a cherry filling.

Chance Mason Jar (left) and Bride Wedding Cake (right) available at Universal's Halloween Horror Nights Tribute Store (Universal Orlando)

The festive food fun does not stop there. Guests can also sink their teeth into some delicious sweet treats at the Halloween Horror Nights Tribute Store. Guests can choose from a variety of treats, including “Jack the Clown” and “Chance” mason jar treats, bride wedding cakes, pumpkin cocoa bomb and more.

Universal’s Halloween Horror Nights returns for its 30th year on Sept. 3. and will feature 10 terrifying haunted houses, five sinister scare zones and two all-new shows.

Tickets and frequent fear passes for the event are now on sale.

Click here for more information.

