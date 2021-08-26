Universal gives first look inside new Halloween Horror Nights tribute store

ORLANDO, Fla. – Universal Orlando gave a first look inside its immersive new Halloween Horror Nights tribute store Thursday.

Universal team members were first allowed into the new location Thursday morning, followed by its annual passholders later in the day.

[TRENDING: Here’s when Fauci says US will get back to normal | Hurricane center tracking 3 waves for developments| Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

Ad

The tribute store is located in Universal Studios’ New York-themed area of the park, which is in between The Race through New York starring Jimmy Fallon and Revenge of the Mummy attractions.

Halloween Horror Nights Tribute Store (McReynolds)

Just like in years past, the merchandise location features a number of highly themed rooms that are packed with spooky souvenirs that pay tribute to some of this year’s Halloween Horror Nights houses and scare zones, including Beetlejuice, Jack the Clown and the Bride of Frankenstein.

Ad

The haunted-house style façade of this year’s tribute store began taking shape in early August shortly after the closure of the Jurassic World tribute store.

As guests make their way inside they will begin to get the eerie feeling of an old haunted house.

Universal Halloween Horror Nights Tribute Store (McReynolds)

A giant bear statue sits in the middle of the first room and two blood red chandeliers, draped in cobwebs, hang from the ceiling. As guests make their way farther into the store, a bunch of merchandise line several old-looking display cabinets and shelves.

Halloween Horror Nights Tribute Store (McReynolds)

The haunted house’s rickety staircase with photos and mirrors line the walls, near the corner of the room.

As your scary tour continues, guests will find themselves inside the second room where the idea of a “tribute” to year’s past truly comes to life.

Ad

Universal Halloween Horror Night Tribute Store (McReynolds)

Large illuminated portraits of Halloween Horror Night icons are scattered on the walls including the Usher, the Director, the Storyteller, Chance and the most prominent one, Jack the Clown.

Halloween Horror Nights Tribute Store (McReynolds)

Busts resembling the horrifying icons are sitting by each of the portraits presenting a perfect photo opportunity for fans.

Halloween Horror Nights Tribute Store (McReynolds)

In the middle of the second room is a desk with papers scattered about, and two vases with old and decaying flowers. One can only assume this is where the gory and dementing dreams of Halloween Horror Nights could of been conceived.

Halloween Horror Nights Tribute Store (McReynolds)

Both rooms hide small hints to previous Halloween Horror Nights events throughout the years including models and event guides. Near the top of the room is a loft-style area that has lanterns lit along along the walls with a few photos and bookshelves.

A portrait hallway (with some guests photos included) lead guests to the final areas of the store.

Halloween Horror Nights Tribute Store (McReynolds)

Guests will then step into an overgrown, haunted conservatory. Poison jars line shelves and carnivorous venus flytraps sit in cages. This area has stone columns and brickwork that is covered in damp vines and is packed with merchandise that mostly pays tribute to Tim Burton’s “Beetlejuice.”

Ad

Halloween Horror Nights Tribute Store (McReynolds)

Guests will then move into an old barn packed with delicious and terrifying treats.

Halloween Horror Nights Tribute Store (McReynolds)

Guests can grab some “blood-soaked” popcorn from Saddle Snacks, a Bride (of Frankenstein) wedding cake from the Carriage House Confectionary, or an electrifying gummy brain or beating candy heart from Stable Sweets.

Grab yourself some ⚡️electrifying candy brains 🧠 or pounding hearts at this years tribute store. #HHN30 @HorrorNightsORL pic.twitter.com/kaalhsuToL — Landon McReynolds (@LandonProducer) August 26, 2021

Items available for purchase in the Halloween Horror Nights tribute store include various T-shirts, socks, cups and mugs, face masks, posters, candles, magnets and so much more.

Halloween Horror Nights Tribute Store (McReynolds)

Some of the merchandise is also located throughout other parts of the theme park or on Universal Orlando’s online store.

Almost two weeks ago, Universal opened the All Hallows’ Eve Boutique.

Ad

All Hallows’ Eve Boutique at Islands of Adventure (McReynolds)

The special merchandise location offers guests to buy some of the same merchandise at this year’s tribute store, just at Universal’s Islands of Adventure theme park.

The Halloween Horror Nights tribute store will be open beginning Friday during normal operating hours as well as during Halloween Horror Night event nights.

Universal’s Halloween Horror Nights returns for its 30th year on Sept. 3. and will feature 10 terrifying haunted houses, five sinister scare zones and two all-new shows.

Tickets and frequent fear passes for the event are now on sale.

Click here for more information.

Use the form below to sign up for the ClickOrlando.com In the Loop: Theme Park Scoops newsletter, sent every Friday morning.