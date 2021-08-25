Tropics watch: Hurricane center tracking 3 disturbances

ORLANDO, Fla. – As the peak of hurricane season approaches, the tropics are active.

The National Hurricane Center on Wednesday is keeping tabs on three tropical waves, two of which have a 70% chance of developing.

A broad area of low pressure is expected to form over the western Caribbean Sea in a couple of days from a tropical wave currently located over the central Caribbean Sea.

Environmental conditions are forecast to be conducive for development, and a tropical depression is likely to form late this week or this weekend while the system moves northwest over the northwestern Caribbean Sea, near or across the Yucatan Peninsula of Mexico and into the western Gulf of Mexico by Sunday.

The National Hurricane Center on Wednesday said the wave has 70% chance of developing tropical characteristics over the next five days.

Meanwhile, a broad trough of low pressure is producing disorganized showers and thunderstorms over the central tropical Atlantic, about 1,000 miles northeast of the northern Leeward Islands.

Slow development of this system is expected during the next day or so due to unfavorable upper-level winds. Afterward, environmental conditions are expected to become more conducive for development, and a tropical depression is likely to form late this week or this weekend while the system turns east over the central Atlantic.

The system has also has a 70% chance of development over the next five days.

And a tropical wave over the far eastern tropical Atlantic, several hundred miles southwest of the Cabo Verde Islands, is producing a disorganized area of showers and thunderstorms.

Some development of this system is possible over the next several days while it moves west-northwest at 10 to 15 mph over the eastern tropical Atlantic.

Upper-level winds are forecast to become less conducive for development by this weekend.

Currently, the NHC gives it a 30% chance to develop.

As of now, the disturbances are not expected to directly impact Florida.

The next three named storms will be called Ida, Julian and Kate.

Hurricane season peaks on Sept. 10 and runs until Dec. 1.