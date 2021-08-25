Here’s when Dr. Fauci says the US will get back to normal

ORLANDO, Fla. – About 18 months into the coronavirus pandemic in the United States, the question still remains, “Will things ever get back to normal?”

Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and the chief medical advisor to the president, laid out a new timeline this week, saying the earliest that could happen is in the spring of 2022.

“You know, that’s going to be up to us, and when I say up to I us, I mean it’s how many people get vaccinated,” Fauci said. “How many people step up and say, you know, we have had enough of this.”

Fauci made the comments the same day the FDA granted full approval to Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine, a move he hopes will encourage many to get the shot, potentially allowing the “back to normal” timeline to move up.

