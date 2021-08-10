Universal announces details for Passholder Appreciation Days

ORLANDO, Fla. – Universal Orlando annual passholders have a reason to celebrate next week.

Beginning Aug. 16, Universal Orlando annual passholders can receive a number of exclusive discounts and benefits, including early park admission, discounts on hotels and express passes, shop exclusive passholder merchandise and take advantage of savory food and drinks across the resort.

Some of the food offerings include Lombard’s Lobster Mac at Universal Studios Florida, Vegan Pizza Tots at Universal’s Islands of Adventure and a special vanilla and strawberry flavored AP Doughnut at Voodoo Doughnut.

Special AP Doughnut at Voodoo Doughnut (Universal Orlando)

Resort hotels will also offer a number of special food and drinks for annual passholders, including the Passholder Burger at Universal’s Endless Summer Resort and the Peachy Paloma drink at Loews Portofino Bay Hotel.

LOMBARD’S LOBSTER MAC. Lobster tossed in Lombard’s creamy mac & cheese. (Universal Orlando)

Click here to see the entire menu.

During the passholder appreciation days, guests can also grab the all-new, colorful and heartfelt UOAP magnet at the UOAP lounge in Studio Styles at Universal Studios or at Toon Extra at Universal’s Islands of Adventure.

Passholder Appreciation Days Magnet Starting Aug. 16, While Supplies Last (Universal Orlando)

Also inside the UOAP lounge, guests can grab some all-new merchandise that celebrates being a Universal Orlando passholder. Some of the new merchandise includes a jacket, shirt, mug, lanyard and pin. Premier Passholders get 15% off and Preferred Passholders get 10% off with their standard discount.

Exclusive Passholder Merchandise Starting Aug. 16, While Supplies Last (Universal Orlando)

During the limited time, all annual passholders can experience a select number of attractions during the early one-hour park admission.

Passholders hoping to stay in all the action can save on hotel room rates. The resort is offering its passholders the chance to stay at Universal’s Endless Summer Resort – Dockside Inn and Suites & Surfside Inn and Suites at a great rate starting at $69, per night, plus tax.

Passholders must book by Sept. 29 and stay by Sept. 30.

Click here to book a room.

Click here to see all the benefits during Universal’s Passholder Appreciation Days.

The special offers are only available through Sep. 30.

Guests who want to become a Universal Orlando Passholder family can join today with Florida Resident Annual Pass payment options starting as low as $15 per month.

